GUILFORD COUNTY — The first case of monkeypox in Guilford County has been confirmed.
A person who is not a Guilford County resident recently tested positive for monkeypox while in Guilford County, said Kenya Smith Godette, communications manager for the Guilford County Division of Public Health. Further information, such as the person’s name, gender, health status and date of diagnosis, won’t be released, she said.
“We do not share details such as those due to patient privacy protocols,” Godette said Wednesday.
The Davidson County Health Department confirmed its first case a little more than a week ago.
Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash that includes bumps that are initially filled with fluid before scabbing over.
Monkeypox is a communicable virus spread from person-to-person through close contact, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The disease can be spread through direct contact with the infectious rash, scab or body fluids, according to the CDC. It can also spread through respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact; during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex; or by touching items, such as clothing or linens, that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids.
