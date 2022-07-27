GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Elections is among the boards in at least four counties that were cited in complaints filed with N.C. State Board of Elections over how they handled verification of signatures gathered by Green Party advocates to get the party ballot access.
A leader of the Guilford County Board of Elections office said that there’s no merit to the complaint.
The N.C. State Board of Elections voted earlier this month to reject the Green Party’s petition for its candidates to appear on November ballots, citing its ongoing fraud investigation that questions the validity of more than 2,000 signatures that party officials turned in to qualify.
The complaint against Guilford County cites 17 signatures as improperly verified.
The complaints against the various county election boards are scheduled to be taken up by the N.C. State Board of Elections during a meeting this Monday.
The complaint regarding Guilford County was filed against elections board Chairman Horace “Jim” Kimel, a Democratic Party appointee.
Speaking on behalf of the county elections board, Guilford County Elections Director Charlie Collicutt told The High Point Enterprise that the board and staff reviewed the instances cited in the complaint. Nothing was done improperly, Collicutt said.
The 13-page complaint against Guilford County filed by a man from Raleigh contends that eight entries on behalf of the Green Party had no signatures and nine were signed by people not registered to vote in Guilford County.
The Green Party filed a lawsuit July 14 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, alleging the state board violated the Green Party’s right to due process by rejecting its petition without prior notice or an opportunity for the party to defend the integrity of its petitioning process. The party alleges that the Democratic majority on the state board wants to keep Green candidates off the ballot to avoid the possibility that they will draw some progressive voters away from Democratic candidates.
