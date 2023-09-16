TRIAD — The number of people killed in car crashes in North Carolina set a record again last year, but fatalities in Guilford County dropped sharply.

Even though there were fewer car crashes in North Carolina last year, resulting in the fewest injuries in the state since 2014, the number of people killed ticked up to 1,784 in 2022, one more than in 2021 and the highest since the early 1970s, according to the state Division of Motor Vehicles’ annual Crash Facts report.