JAMESTOWN — Guilford Technical Community College will hold a grand opening ceremony Tuesday for its newly renovated Medlin Campus Center on the Jamestown campus.
Starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the public event will include a ribbon cutting, remarks from college and community leadership, light refreshments and guided tours at 601 E. Main St.
Most of the center’s more than 127,000 square feet will be used for student services and student amenities. The top floor of the four-floor structure will be dedicated to college administration offices.
The Medlin building was built in the early 1970s and the annex in the mid-1980s. During the renovation, both were stripped to an original concrete structure, and all walls, finishes, heating-and-air and electrical systems and data connections were replaced.
The purpose of the project was to create a facility that would carry GTCC forward for the next 20 years.
For parking, enter the college from East Main Street via the entrance at Montgomery Circle. Park in the parking deck or in Lot C.
