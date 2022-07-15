JAMESTOWN – A total of 11 students from Guilford Technical Community College placed in the top 10 in their categories in a national work skills competition, including a gold medal, two silver medals and a bronze medal.
Darla Smith and Jennifer Montalvo combined to capture first place in the EMT team event in the recent National SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta, while Rose Chafee finished second in the first aid/CPR competition and Jesus Gonzalez-Pineda finished second in the residential and commercial appliance technology. Kara Camp finished third in dental assisting.
Lauren Lewis finished fifth in collision damage appraisal.
Finishing sixth were Xavier Hill in criminal justice and Garrett Chauncee in culinary arts.
Madison Gore finished seventh in restaurant services; Mary Medlin ninth in HVACR; and Elizabeth Silva-Colon 10th in commercial baking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.