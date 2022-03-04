JAMESTOWN — Guilford Technical Community College and the GTCC Foundation have unveiled a new financial aid program that would make sure no eligible student will pay more than $500 toward tuition, college and course fees per semester.
The Access Amazing Scholarship is a $3.2 million five-year initiative designed to remove cost as a barrier for recent Guilford County high school graduates and help build the county’s skilled employee base, a press release said.
It is considered a “last dollar” scholarship, meaning it pays the remaining balance of student tuition, college fees and course fees once all other federal and state grants and other scholarships are applied. The cost of books and instructional supplies are not included in the Access Amazing Scholarship. Some students will be eligible for up to $4,500 in annual tuition and fees.
Beginning with the class of 2022 and through the class of 2026, those eligible are any high school graduate from a public, private or homeschool equivalent in Guilford County; adult high school graduates who are granted diplomas through GTCC and Guilford County Schools; and high school equivalency graduates who took courses at GTCC. They also must enroll at GTCC in the fall semester immediately following graduation.
The scholarship could assist nearly 6,000 students within the next five high school graduating classes, GTCC President Anthony Clarke said.
“Another positive result of the Access Amazing Scholarship will be to build the skilled labor force for the thriving job market in Guilford County,” he said.
Both full- and part-time students are eligible to receive the scholarship for two years of continuous enrollment in fall and spring semesters only. Students must complete and submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and apply for GTCC scholarships each year.
To maintain eligibility, students must maintain satisfactory academic progress as established by state and federal government financial aid programs, including a 2.0 cumulative grade-point average. For more information, visit gtcc.edu.
