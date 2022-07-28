JAMESTOWN – Guilford Technical Community College has promoted a staff member to associate vice president of instruction.
Jeremy Bennett for the past five years has served as the community college’s academic dean for human services and public safety.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 2:06 pm
In his new position Bennett will collaborate with the senior vice president of instruction to provide leadership and direction to core instructional functions and to the development and delivery of all instructional areas. This position directly supervises the Center of Academic Engagement, Learning Resource Center, auditing, eLearning, and instructional support services/special projects in support of GTCC’s strategic plan and objectives.
Prior to coming to GTCC, Bennett served as the chair and program director for public safety and personal services at Southern Crescent Technical College in Griffin, Georgia. He has been in full-time and part-time faculty positions for more than 12 years.
