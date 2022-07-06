JAMESTOWN – Guilford Technical Community College will present two information sessions about its tuition-free Career and College Promise Program for Guilford County high school students next week.
Career and College Promise offers North Carolina high school students the chance to earn college credits at a community college campus. The program is tuition-free for high school juniors and seniors. Students must have a cumulative unweighted GPA of 2.8.
Both sessions will be at the Koury Hospitality Careers Center Auditorium at 601 E. Main St. on the GTCC Jamestown Campus on Wednesday, July 13. One will be 9-10 a.m. and the other 6-7 p.m.
GTCC offers two Career and College Promise Pathways, College Transfer and Career/Technical Education Pathways.
Within the College Transfer Pathway, students can earn an associate degree in arts, science, fine arts, engineering or nursing, with college credit transferable to all UNC System institutions and many of N.C.’s independent colleges and universities.
The Career/Technical Education Pathway offers more than 50 certificate and diploma programs, including fire protection technology, criminal justice, culinary arts, medical office administration, early childhood education, aviation, welding and more.
The presentation will provide information about the dual enrollment program for high school students along with information about the admissions process and qualifications for the program.
