JAMESTOWN — A 17-year-old dual enrollment student and a longtime staff member have been named the winners of an inaugural award at Guilford Technical Community College honoring the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Malaika Siddique, Pakistan native enrolled in GTCC’s Career and College Promise program, and Sybil Newman, director of GTCC’s Titan Link, have been honored with this year’s MLK Jr. Service Award, which honors members of the GTCC community who demonstrate a commitment to Martin Luther King Jr.’s ideals and help further the college’s commitment to diversity. A GTCC employee and a GTCC student will receive the award each year.
Siddique formed a nonprofit a year ago to help the poverty-stricken in her home country. The nonprofit funds monthly distribution of needed items in Pakistan, like warm clothes during the cold winter and water supplies during the hot summers.
“This award is extremely valuable to me as it validates all the effort I’ve put toward community service and it motivates me to continue doing so,” Siddique said, adding that the award also is the first one for her nonprofit, and “winning this means my first step toward more progress and success.”
Newman manages the college’s Titan Link program, a program that helps GTCC students, faculty and staff during difficult times. The program helps with financial needs, child care, transportation and more.
Newman was cited for efforts during the pandemic, especially early on when her program was able to secure more than 300 laptops for students who didn’t have a home computer when GTCC’s classes went remote.
“This award is a blessing,” she said. “The idea of being of service is about who Dr. King was. That’s what I do.”
