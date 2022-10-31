JAMESTOWN — The Guilford Technical Community College Political Science Club will host a candidates forum 1-4 p.m. Friday in the Koury hospitality building at the Jamestown campus.
The forum will offer an opportunity for candidates to make remarks and have meet-and-greet conversations with voters at tables set up in common areas. The club has invited dozens of candidates from all parties running for federal, state and local offices.
