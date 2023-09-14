HIGH POINT — Guilford Technical Community College’s 10-year plan includes major additions at the downtown High Point campus as the college expands instruction targeting business, creative arts and the skilled trades.

College officials are seeking $148 million from Guilford County over the full extent of the $182 million plan covering all of GTCC’s campuses, which is focused on jobs in local, growing companies as well as new ones that have been announced in recent years, GTCC President Tony Clarke said.