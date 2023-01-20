TRIAD — Several area students were named to the president’s list at Guilford Technical Community College.
To make the list, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a 4.0 grade point average.
Students from High Point making the list are:
Andrew Abriola, Luis Alejandro, Kelly Arias, Mohsan Arshad, Dominique Baris, Maryam Bibi, Susan Bolick, Brigette Bricketto, Kal Burgess-Hicks, Frances Burnette-Lyle, Kursat Cakar, Jomar Calles, Daniela Campbell, Vada Campbell, Caroline Church, Brayan Cruz Martinez, Cesar Cuevas Reyes, Brian Currie, Melvin Davis, Annabel Dierking, Elizabeth Dills, Caidyn Dingle, Jonathan Floyd, Kaylee Glidewell:
Patrick Goetsch, Nepterial Goines, Anthony Graham, Nathan Graham, Judah Hall, Serena Hall, Angela Hernandez, Than Hla, Braeden Hosier, David Hronich, Mu Do Htoo, Harris Hyatt, Kabeer Khan, Rabia Khan, Amy Kiser, Aleesha Kitchen, Yeancarlos Jalouf Zogbi, Morgan Johnson, Kaytlin Johnston, Skylar Kortte, Karen Kuehn, Steele Lankford, Saw Lay, Jamila Leasiolagi, Ahmad Machhadani, Sheneka Malloy, Briana McCain, Marquez McQueen;
Lydia Merrills, Kalie Miller, Leeanna Miller, April Moctezuma, Toni Montague, Tonia Mozingo, Jakob Murdock,Chuong Toan My Nguyen, Teniola Oladunjoye, Theo Olubodun, Kishan Patel, Joseph Perrotta, Walter Pineda, Wahhab Rasheed, Leah Raynor, Nicki Read, Hussam Saeed, Bryant Sanchez, Laurenne Simpson, Alla Sirelkhatim, Devon Smith, Casey Starkweather, Jasmine Thavone, Travis Truong, Misba Ullah, Rafael Venegas, RheAnna Viars, Patricia Waden, Brianna Watson and Nathaniel Zapata.
Students from Jamestown making the list are:
Abigail Childs, Emma Alderman, Christopher Dulmage, Khaleel Kateeb, George Knox, Eric Labaziewicz, Kyle Martin, Erin Neal, Jacob Saunders, Ryan VanDyke and Charlotte Witt.
Students from Thomasville making the list are:
Myla Baker, Jessica Berry, Christopher Delk, Jake Godwin,Tawni Lamb, Emily Morales, Jaise Perez, Yadira Ramirez and Sheyla Valle-Castro.
Students from Trinity making the list are:
Robert Davis, Rose Langendorfer, Jessica Marx Strickland, Bryson Nicoletta, Clint Pinkerton and Isaiah Shelton.
Students from Archdale making the list are:
Blake Gooding, Devin Le, Haley Love, Kelly Nguyen and Michael Simmons.
Students from Kernersville making the list are:
Hannah Almatarneh, Garrett Applegate, Julie Ayers, Ian Brown, Yahir Estrada-Guzman, Mason Hall, Camilla Maldonado, Maggie McGee, Autumn McNeill, Caitlyn Minnix, Allyson Raike, Ayden Rogers, Henry Rogers, Sean Shufelt, Robin Strader, Qingmin Zhao and Jessica Zhong.
