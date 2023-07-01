HPTNWS-07-01-23 TOWN HALL.jpg

City Councilman Victor Jones updates a town hall gathering Thursday at Deep River Recreation Center on the status of city bond projects.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Growth and what the city should do to accommodate it was a dominant theme at a north High Point town hall Thursday night.

City Councilman Michael Holmes said having a bus system that reaches major employers will be a key in filling the hundreds of jobs that have been promised by recently announced industrial projects.