HIGH POINT — Growth and what the city should do to accommodate it was a dominant theme at a north High Point town hall Thursday night.
City Councilman Michael Holmes said having a bus system that reaches major employers will be a key in filling the hundreds of jobs that have been promised by recently announced industrial projects.
“There is no public transportation that runs into north High Point,” he told the audience at Deep River Recreation Center. “Not having public transportation running into our largest industrial center doesn’t make any sense.”
He said one way to change this could be to use smaller vehicles that don’t require operators to have commercial driver’s licenses. The city’s buses require experienced CDL drivers, and the city has maintained for years that it can’t find enough of them with the right qualifications to revamp the routes.
“We’re going to make sure we have public transportation throughout our city,” said Holmes, who hosted the town hall with fellow council members Wesley Hudson and Victor Jones.
While hundreds of housing units are planned or under development in north High Point, one project in particular got special attention at the town hall: Walnut Ridge, a proposed 60-unit apartment complex on Skeet Club Road that would serve seniors who earn up to 80% of the area’s median income.
The project received a low-income housing tax credit award last year, a type of federal financing designed to make rents affordable.
Neighbors initially opposed the project when it was proposed a few years ago. In response, the developer, Wynnefield Properties, reduced the size of the apartment buildings, along with making other concessions, and the council approved the plans in 2022.
Wynnefield Properties President Craig Stone told the town hall that he anticipates breaking ground on Walnut Ridge in about eight months.
The topic of how to spend the city’s remaining $5.3 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds was raised by Jones, who said the city has used a lot of the money on infrastructure projects deferred from past years.
The city has received 58 applications from nonprofits for the uncommitted portion of the funds, but Jones said he thinks the city should use the money on needed public projects.
“There are sidewalks that need to be paved and things like that, and I prefer we use the money for those,” he said. “I think, while we’ve got those funds, we need to finish those things. Different council members will be advocating for different uses of those funds.”
Hudson highlighted the city’s efforts to improve walkability along the N. Main Street corridor in the Uptowne district. Among the options under consideration are installing push-button signals that would stop traffic at the existing pedestrian crosswalk at Hillcrest Place and adding on-street parking on N. Main.
