TRIAD — The Triad’s population is aging — just like almost every other region’s.
The median age of North Carolina residents last summer was 39.3, up nearly two years since 2010 and four years since the turn of the century, according to 2021 estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. That compares with a national average of 38.8, up 3.4 years since 2000.
It’s a nationwide trend, but rural areas are aging faster on average than cities.
Across North Carolina, only two of the state’s 100 counties — Moore County near Fayetteville and Swain County in the far western part of the state — saw a drop in their median age since 2010.
In the fastest-growing counties — Wake, Durham, Johnston and Union — the median age increased by two or more years, but the Triad’s two most populous counties fared better: Guilford County’s median age is 38.7, and neighboring Forsyth’s is 39.6, both up 1.2 years from 2010.
Rural counties and those in the mountains or along the coast that attract retirees have the highest median age.
Randolph County’s median age is 42.7, and Davidson’s is 43.5. Both are 2.3 years older than in 2010.
Coastal Brunswick County led the state at 56.3, nearly nine years older than its median in 2010, and it is one of 12 counties, all rural, where the median age now tops 50; in 2010, there were none.
There’s no sign of the trends reversing, said Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Census Bureau’s Population Division.
“With birth rates trending downwards and the aging of the baby boom and Generation X cohorts, the median age will likely continue to rise in the coming years,” Wilder said in a written statement.
Nationwide, Utah remains the nation’s youngest state, with a median of 31.8, though it is aging like most of the rest. The only state that saw a drop in its median age since 2020 is Maine, but it remains the oldest state with a median of 44.7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.