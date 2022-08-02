HIGH POINT – A foundation created almost 10 years ago to support work to improve health in the greater High Point area is shifting its focus to underlying social conditions that are connected to widespread poor health.

The Foundation for a Healthy High Point, established in 2013 following a merger of High Point Regional Health and UNC Health Care, issued a new mission statement and strategic direction statement this week. They are based on the results of a study of High Point area’s health by the UNC Greensboro Center for Housing and Community Studies and the National Institute of Minority Economic Development’s Research, Policy and Impact Center.

