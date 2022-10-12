HIGH POINT — Dozens of community leaders from across Guilford County converged on High Point for a discussion Wednesday morning on the challenges facing the county’s public schools and how to address them.
The group makes up what Guilford County Schools Superintendent Whitney Oakley, who was appointed Aug. 31, calls her transition team, and she said she wants their help establishing a shared vision and strategic direction for the school system. The work is related to “Better Together,” the series of community conversations Oakley announced last week that begin with a town hall today at 5:30 p.m. at T.W. Andrews High School.
“We need to invite the voices of parents, invite the voices of faith leaders, invite the voices of the community,” Oakley said in an interview after Wednesday’s meeting.
During the meeting, held at the Blue Heron event venue in north High Point, Oakley attendees heard a presentation on the status of the schools, including prominently how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected student performance and what the school system has been doing to try to make up the learning gap that came from nearly two years of classroom disruption.
They then held small group discussions on a series of questions, including the challenges that they see based on their own experiences, their hopes for young Guilford County residents and what the schools need to do to prepare students.
The transition team will meet again Dec. 14 to hear what common themes emerged in those group discussions, Oakley said.
Carlvena Foster of High Point, vice chairwoman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and one of the co-chairs of the transition team, said she felt it was a great, productive discussion, though nothing she heard surprised her.
“Everyone realizes what we’re dealing with,” she said.
But she said that the pandemic has rallied people behind the local schools, so the time is right for this kind of discussion.
“Community participation is greater now and community support is greater now than before the pandemic,” she said. “I think the momentum is here, and I think we’ll see a positive change in our schools.”
High Point City Councilman Cyril Jefferson said the discussion was important to ensure the school system’s goals align with what people in the community say they want.
“It’s a great way to kick off the new superintendent’s tenure,” he said.
Paul Lessard, president of the High Point Community Foundation, agreed.
“I think what I got out of the meeting is we’ve got a great superintendent who has some great ideas,” he said.
