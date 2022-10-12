Transition team

Members of Superintendent Whitney Oakley’s transition team discuss what challenges they think Guilford County’s public schools face.

 GUY LUCAS | HPE

HIGH POINT — Dozens of community leaders from across Guilford County converged on High Point for a discussion Wednesday morning on the challenges facing the county’s public schools and how to address them.

The group makes up what Guilford County Schools Superintendent Whitney Oakley, who was appointed Aug. 31, calls her transition team, and she said she wants their help establishing a shared vision and strategic direction for the school system. The work is related to “Better Together,” the series of community conversations Oakley announced last week that begin with a town hall today at 5:30 p.m. at T.W. Andrews High School.

