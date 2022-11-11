HPTNWS-11-12-22 MISS RANDOLPH.jpg

Pictured are Maggie Brown, first runner-up Miss Randolph County, from left, Tori Gross, Miss Randolph County 2023, Sterling Parker, Miss Randolph County’s Outstanding Teen and Adrianna Sexton, first runner-up for outstanding teen.

 SPECIAL | PAGEANTPICS

RANDOLPH COUNTY — Tori Gross of Trinity recently was crowned the 58th Miss Randolph County during the annual Miss Randolph County Scholarship Pageant.

A graduate of Randolph Community College, she is the daughter of Sharon Gross.

