RANDOLPH COUNTY — Tori Gross of Trinity recently was crowned the 58th Miss Randolph County during the annual Miss Randolph County Scholarship Pageant.
A graduate of Randolph Community College, she is the daughter of Sharon Gross.
Gross chose “Give Life, Give Blood” as her Social Impact Platform. She states that blood is the most precious gift that anyone can give to another person – the gift of life. She chose the platform for the impact that the donation of blood has had on her family.
First runner-up was earned by Maggie Brown, a graduate of High Point University. Also, Parker Sterling of Randleman was named Miss Randolph County Outstanding Teen.
In June, both Gross and Sterling will compete at the Miss North Carolina Scholarship Competition and the Miss North Carolina's Outstanding Teen Scholarship Competition in High Point for a chance to advance to the Miss America Pageant.
