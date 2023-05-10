Renowned Broadway dancer Jared Grimes, who grew up in High Point, will give hosting a try later this month.
Grimes will host the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards, which honor dance and choreography in shows and films that opened during the 2022-23 season. The awards presentation will take place May 22 at New York University’s Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.
Last year, Grimes won a Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Male Dancer in a Broadway Show. He was honored for his performance in the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl,” in which he portrays vaudeville dancer and choreographer Eddie Ryan. He also was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance.
Grimes, 39, is a 2001 graduate of Southwest Guilford High School.
The Chita Rivera Awards are named for Rivera, 90, an actress, singer and dancer best-known for originating such Broadway musical roles as Anita in “West Side Story,” Velma Kelly in “Chicago” and the title role in “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” She is a 10-time Tony Award nominee and a three-time Tony Award recipient, including a Lifetime Achievement Award.
All proceeds from the awards show will benefit the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation College Scholarship Program, which awards college scholarships to talented teenagers.
