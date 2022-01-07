HIGH POINT — With all due respect to Johnny Carson, he missed the boat on James Gregory.
Back during the 1980s, when Gregory was still a relatively unknown standup comedian trying to make a name for himself, he auditioned several times for “The Tonight Show,” Carson’s late-night talk show that had a reputation for giving standup comics their big break. Comedians such as Jerry Seinfeld, Joan Rivers, Jim Carrey, Ellen DeGeneres — they all got a shot on Carson’s famous stage.
But not Gregory — he was rejected every time he auditioned.
“That’s not anything I dwell on,” Gregory says during a telephone interview from his home in Atlanta. “Not every single entertainer gets an opportunity to be on network TV or to get a sitcom. To me, if you spend your time regretting or wishing you could’ve done something, it’s just a waste of time.”
And besides, more than three decades later, Gregory is one of the most popular comedians in the country and has an extremely loyal following. He routinely sells out theaters wherever he goes and is billed as “the funniest man in America,” a description the uninitiated may consider hyperbole but one his diehard fans don’t even question.
Gregory will perform in High Point next Saturday evening, Jan. 15, at the High Point Theatre, and tickets are going fast.
Whether Gregory is actually the funniest man in America may be a matter of opinion, but there’s no debating his ability to make audiences roar at his homespun humor, whether he’s mocking people who claim to have witnessed UFOs, imitating the obese relative who seems to be at every family gathering, or poking fun at health nuts, smartphones or animal-rights activists.
Consider, for example, Gregory’s unsympathetic take on the news story a number of years ago when a multimillion-dollar highway construction project was halted because it was discovered to have been encroaching on the nesting area of the long-tailed kangaroo rat.
“They tell us that this rat needs 2,000 acres so it’ll have room to mate,” Gregory says from the stage, dramatically rolling his eyes for all to see. “Let me tell you something. As a layman, here’s what I know — when it comes to the human species, two full-size adults can mate in the back seat of a Honda Civic.”
Gregory, 75, grew up admiring comedians such as Red Skelton, Jack Benny, Norm Crosby, Woody Allen and Jan Murray.
“Every Sunday, they always had one comedian on ‘The Ed Sullivan Show,’ ” he recalls. “My dad and I watched that show just to watch the comedian, and then we’d change the channel.”
Gregory says he had a good sense of humor growing up — he got it from his dad — but he never envisioned himself doing standup comedy. It wasn’t until 1982, when some buddies dared him to give it a try at an open-mic night, that he got his first taste of standup and got just enough laughs that he wanted to do it some more. One thing led to another, and the next thing he knew, he had abandoned his boring sales job and was playing comedy clubs.
Oh, and auditioning for “The Tonight Show.”
Unsuccessfully, of course, but he’s not worried about that.
“Listen, I’m the most blessed person in the whole world,” Gregory says. “I’m always busy. I work as much as I want to work, and I always have. People have always been wonderful to me and have always shown up for my shows. It looks like we’re gonna sell out in High Point, and that’s way more important to me than having 4½ minutes on ‘The Tonight Show.’ ”
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.