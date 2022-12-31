HIGH POINT — After the president and CEO of Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce resigned this past summer, Frank Thomas would not have been surprised if the chamber had stumbled in its wake.
“Deciding to leave us was a bit of a surprise,” said Thomas, a member of the chamber’s board of directors. “The chamber has a lot of irons in the fire.”
But Greg York, the chairman of the chamber’s board, stepped into the void, organizing a strategic planning session and working closely with chamber Chief Operating Officer Rachel Collins and the chamber’s accounting firm, Thomas said.
“Where it might have derailed us …, his leadership has steadied us and you might even say we haven’t even missed a beat,” he said.
As the president of Vann York Auto Group, York has his own business to run but has a reputation for devoting countless hours to not only the chamber but numerous charitable and civic endeavors. The breadth of that work made him this year’s choice for The High Point Enterprise Citizen of the Year.
Patrick Chapin, the chamber president who resigned this past summer, said that not only is York always calm under pressure, he continuously puts others above himself.
“Most recently, when I decided to leave Business High Point, I was able to see the more personal side of Greg. He is kind, always supportive, understands putting family first and is a very caring individual,” he said.
That sense of caring for others has been in place even when York faces his own problems, Chapin said.
“During COVID, the economic downturn or other issues affecting the business community, Greg would always be the one I would go to seek counsel. Despite his own industry’s struggles, he would always ask, ‘What can we do for the small businesses?’ ” Chapin said.
Coy Williard cited York’s leading role this past summer for the High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation in negotiating with an ownership group wanting to bring a professional soccer team to Truist Point stadium.
“It was a complicated exchange,” he said, involving building a new locker room and extensive refitting of the stadium. “He was just very hands-on. … He looks at the total picture. He doesn’t hone in on one thing.”
Jane Liebscher, president of the United Way of Greater High Point, said she has seen York’s steadying presence at work many times over the years, including in 2011, when he led the United Way’s annual fundraising campaign.
“He has this way about him that makes everyone feel at ease,” she said. “He can question a person or question a process without it seeming like he knows better. … He’s great at listening but again coming up with great ideas.”
Chris Greene, who has known York since his family moved to High Point more than 50 years ago, said York’s dedication to the community stems from his upbringing.
“His parents … ingrained in him a responsibility to help make our community better and to help others however possible,” she said. “Greg always puts others first and looks for ways to help out.”
High Point University President Nido Qubein agreed.
“It’s in Greg York’s DNA to be a faithful servant leader, a dedicated community steward and a proud citizen of High Point,” he said. “Through the years he has given generously of his time and talent to championing fundraising campaigns for the United Way and chairing Business High Point’s economic development efforts.”
Greene said York doesn’t hesitate to put in as many hours as leadership roles require when called on, she said.
“It is challenging to be a great businessman,” she said. “It is time-consuming and sometimes thankless to be a leader in one’s community.”
