ARCHDALE — The $1 million lottery ticket sold in Archdale this week belonged to a Greensboro man.
Charles Darkwah bought the $2 Powerball ticket at the Circle K on N. Main Street and matched the numbers on all five white balls, 7-29-36-41-43, to win $1 million, the largest prize nationally from this drawing.
He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $707,501.
The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.