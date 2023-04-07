HPTNWS-04-07-23 CEMETERY.jpg

This historical marker at Greenhill Cemetery will officially be dedicated Saturday morning and will become part of the city’s African American Heritage Trail.

HIGH POINT — The century-old Greenhill Cemetery, where some of High Point’s most influential Black citizens are buried, will have its own historical marker dedicated Saturday.

The unveiling will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday on the south side of the historic cemetery, along R.C. Baldwin Avenue, said Phyllis Bridges, a local Black historian who pushed for the installment of the marker.

