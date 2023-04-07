High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Rain likely. Morning high of 60F with temps falling to near 45. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.