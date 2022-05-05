The growing trend of major, national corporations scooping up single-family homes across the state, including High Point and the rest of the Triad, over the past decade can be traced to the collapse of the housing market nationwide more than 10 years ago.
The industry got its start right after the foreclosure crisis that sparked the Great Recession, when a government-backed program allowed companies to buy pools of distressed properties in some of the country's hardest-hit areas.
That housing portfolio allowed firms to create a wholly new financial instrument — the rental-backed security.
The first rental-backed security went on the market in 2013 and promised investors the collective future rent checks from a bundle of homes. These bonds offer investors — like the North Carolina state pension fund — a steady and reliable return, while the corporation selling the bonds gets a payout of hundreds of millions of dollars all at once.
With that extra cash, companies have capital they need to gobble up yet more homes.
The National Rental Home Council, the trade group that represents some of the largest corporate landlords, says its most recent estimate is that its members own 25,000 houses across North Carolina.
But after a monthslong investigation, The Charlotte Observer and the Raleigh News & Observer put the actual figure, as of mid-April 2022, at more than 40,000. And that tally includes only large firms with more than 100 properties — not all of them National Rental Home Council members.
Guilford County’s tax director told The High Point Enterprise last week that large investors now own about 3,000 of the county’s 182,000 residential properties, and the trend has become more prominent the past two years.
It's true, as the industry points out, that this represents a small percentage of the single-family homes across all of North Carolina. But the concentration of their rental homes isn't uniform. These companies own one-quarter of all rental homes in Charlotte, where several neighborhoods are now entirely rental communities.
And the companies are not just buying — they're building. American Homes 4 Rent, the company with the most rental houses in North Carolina, is now primarily focused on building rentals, not buying them, spokeswoman Megan Grabos said in an emailed statement.
"As one of the top homebuilders in the country, we are doing our own small part to alleviate the nationwide housing crisis by building new home communities designed for durability and efficiency," Grabos said.
The single-family rental industry contends that its growth is a reflection of housing demand and that they are making good neighborhoods more accessible to renters who can't afford to buy.
But demand to buy? That's been complicated by investors large and small looking for places to grow their cash, says Shamus Roller, executive director of the National Housing Law Project.
"What you have is a lot of dollars that are chasing the housing market that are not necessarily people looking for a place to live," Roller said.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.
