HIGH POINT — City leaders say they’re hopeful a long-awaited road project through east High Point will spur economic development along the corridor.
Jamestown Parkway opened last month, providing a new connection between High Point and Greensboro. The western terminus of the four-lane road, commonly referred to as the Jamestown Bypass, is near the Interstate 74/Greensboro Road interchange in the Five Points area, where development has been scarce and vacant properties abound.
City Councilman Cyril Jefferson, whose ward includes Five Points and most of the area in High Point that’s traversed by the new road, said it brings immediate transportation benefits.
“The bypass presents a great opportunity to connect the residents of our city to opportunities throughout our region,” he said, citing reduced travel time from some parts of the city to Piedmont Triad International Airport as one example of this.
The Five Points area has struggled with disinvestment, including the 2018 closing of a discount grocery store in the anchor space of the Eastgate Shopping Center at 131 Greensboro Road.
The space is still vacant, although a chain of primary care medical practices called ChenMed plans to redevelop it, according to High Point Economic Development Corp. Director Sandy Dunbeck.
Nearby, the vacant former Evergreens nursing home site is of interest to developers due to its size and location at the interchange, Dunbeck said.
The 21-acre site, owned by Guilford County, has been vacant since 2010. A county spokeswoman said there have been no recent discussions with any potential buyers of the property.
The last time there was serious development interest in the site was in 2011-12, when a Florida-based company wanted to locate a psychiatric hospital there, but backed out after opposition from the council at the time.
Similarly, another large space at the interchange remains untouched, with no recent development proposals: the high-rise portion of the former Presbyterian Home retirement center that fronts on Greensboro Road, which has been vacant since 2005
A previous ownership group that included Blue Ridge Cos. CEO David Couch and David Griffin Jr. of D.H. Griffin Cos. about a decade ago planned to demolish this part of the complex to make way for commercial development, but never went forward with the plan.
They did redevelop part of the property into senior housing before selling the 18-acre site in 2020.
East of Five Points, there is property along the bypass corridor that could accommodate commercial uses, Dunbeck said.
Jefferson said he’s hopeful this could hold true for residential uses as well.
“We’re a growing population and there is growing demand from people who want to live in our town, so I think it’s important not to rule out more housing along that corridor,” he said.
In addition to the bypass opening, he said there are other factors that could help draw investment to the area.
He pointed out that part of Five Points is within a federally designated “opportunity zone” that offers tax incentives for investors who finance projects within them.
There is also the proposed E. Lexington Avenue/Greensboro Road “gateway” project, which would improve a 2.2-mile segment of this route from Five Points to N. Main Street.
It has so far failed to gain the approval of the N.C. Department of Transportation, which owns the road.
The city several years ago submitted the project for consideration in the state’s Transportation Improvement Program, but it was taken off the DOT priorities list for future funding because it didn’t score high enough, said High Point Transportation Director Greg Venable.
The state prioritizes projects based on factors such as whether they’re needed to alleviate traffic congestion, he said.
The city had a feasibility study of the corridor done, and it came up with a concept to beautify the road with streetscape improvements and possibly a median, as well as bike lanes and better pedestrian access.
Venable said the city may submit it to the DOT again, if it has a chance of scoring better in the state rankings.
“We still see it as a potential project,” he said.
It was championed by Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce, which raised $90,000 that it donated to the city in 2016 to help fund an engineering and environmental study of the gateway.
Jefferson said he thinks the project could foster development in the Five Points area and improve traffic flow into the core city.
“My hope is that, at some point, we can convince the DOT of the merits of that project, so that we can bring that opportunity to fruition,” he said. “It’s all about connectivity. As you have this artery coming into town, that corridor being enhanced could have a positive impact on the city.”
