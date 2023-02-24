GUILFORD COUNTY – A charitable foundation focused on education has pledged $2.5 million over five years to support college grants for graduates of Guilford County Schools.

Beginning this fall, college students from Guilford County who are eligible for full federal Pell Grants, subsidies provided to low-income students, will have access to Armfield Acceleration Grants from the Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation totalling $1,250 a year, the Guilford education support organization shift_ed announced Tuesday.

