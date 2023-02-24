GUILFORD COUNTY – A charitable foundation focused on education has pledged $2.5 million over five years to support college grants for graduates of Guilford County Schools.
Beginning this fall, college students from Guilford County who are eligible for full federal Pell Grants, subsidies provided to low-income students, will have access to Armfield Acceleration Grants from the Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation totalling $1,250 a year, the Guilford education support organization shift_ed announced Tuesday.
Wendy Poteat, shift_ed president and CEO, called the gift transformational.
“The Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation is investing not just in students but in the future of Guilford County,” Poteat said. “They understand that in order to eliminate barriers to student success, bold collaboration must happen between schools and community partners. We believe the Armfield Acceleration Grants will accelerate students’ potential in the classroom and in their careers.”
Mindy Oakley, the executive director of The Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation, said the grants are intended to ensure that more students will not only get to attend college but will be able to complete their degrees.
Edward M. Armfield, Sr. was a native of Asheboro and lived in Greensboro until his death in 1999. At the time of his death, he owned and operated TWP Inc., a textile brokerage firm. The foundation was organized in 1999 to make gifts in Surry, Randolph and Guilford counties.
