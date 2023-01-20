HIGH POINT — Area nonprofits that provide services to women are invited to apply for grant funding from the High Point Community Foundation.
The foundation’s Women's Fund is accepting applications for the 2023 grant cycle. Nonprofit organizations located in the greater High Point area including Archdale, Trinity, Thomasville and Jamestown who devote services and a portion of their annual budget to providing programs for women are eligible to apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.