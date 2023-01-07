RANDOLPH COUNTY — State grants will assist with three business expansion projects in Randolph County.
The Randolph County Board of Commissioners voted to pass through Department of Commerce building reuse grants to Mid-State Trailers and Kraftsman Trailers.
On N.C. 47 in the southwestern part of the county near Denton, Mid-State Trailers manufactures gooseneck, equipment hauling, deckover and utility trailers.
A $100,000 grant will assist the company with plans to add 26,000 square feet to its existing facility in a $527,829 investment that will create 19 jobs that pay an average annual wage of $46,967.
Kraftsman Trailers was authorized for a $140,000 grant to support a 9,600-square-foot expansion of its plant on U.S. 64 in Ramseur that manufactures and sells utility and flatbed equipment trailers.
The project is expected to create 20 jobs, with an investment of $250,063 by the company.
A $25,000 grant is being passed through by the city of Asheboro for UpStyled Goods to support its reuse of a 1,400-square-foot space at 122 S. Church St.
A new retail company that produces upcycled goods, such as handbags, from scrap fabric, it plans to invest $206,076 in real and personal property at this location in a project that will create five jobs.
One other local building reuse grant project was announced by the Department of Commerce last month, this one in Thomasville for A.M. Haire Manufacturing and Service Corp.
The company was authorized for a $155,000 grant to support a 40,308-square-foot expansion of its facility where it designs, manufactures and markets truck bodies for the dry freight industry.
The project is expected to create 31 jobs, with an investment of $1.6 million by the company.
