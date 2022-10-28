HIGH POINT — Family Service of the Piedmont announced a milestone grant Tuesday that will support the expansion of the High Point Center for Child Wellness and the behavioral health-care services it provides.
Family Service of the Piedmont opened the High Point Center for Child Wellness in 2020 to provide comprehensive, culturally sensitive, trauma-informed behavioral and psychiatric health care to young children who often live in underprivileged, under-resourced and disadvantaged communities.
Tom Campbell, president and CEO of Family Service of the Piedmont, thanked Bank of America for the grant.
“Thanks to the generous gift from Bank of America, this one-of-a-kind, best-practice, children’s psychiatric center of excellence can continue to improve the state of the current child mental health crisis,” he said.
The goal of the center is to provide access to the same quality of service that children from high socioeconomic backgrounds are able to afford.
Greg Cox, president of Bank of America Triad, said his company is deeply committed to High Point and organizations committed to strengthening the community’s economic health and sustainability.
“Together, we can work to address the challenges faced by the most at-risk populations to support a healthier, more prosperous Triad community,” Cox said.
