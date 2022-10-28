HIGH POINT — Family Service of the Piedmont announced a milestone grant Tuesday that will support the expansion of the High Point Center for Child Wellness and the behavioral health-care services it provides.

Family Service of the Piedmont opened the High Point Center for Child Wellness in 2020 to provide comprehensive, culturally sensitive, trauma-informed behavioral and psychiatric health care to young children who often live in underprivileged, under-resourced and disadvantaged communities.

Trending Videos