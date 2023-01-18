GUILFORD COUNTY — A nearly $15 million federal grant will help expand mental health services for Guilford County Schools students, officials said Tuesday.
This is the latest of several announcements the past few months of efforts to address rising mental health problems in schools, many of them exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The School-Based Mental Health Services grant from the U.S. Department of Education will allow GCS to expand on-demand mental health services at 61 schools and pay for 16 new full-time mental health clinician positions over the next five years, GCS said.
The school-based clinicians may be trained in counseling, psychology or social work.
Their addition will help improve the ratios of counselors, psychologists and social workers to students.
The district will also partner with local universities to recruit graduate students to serve in assistantships and fellowships that build their skills and experience in providing school-based mental health services, creating a talent pool of qualified candidates to fill district positions.
The $14.8 million grant will pay for 75% of the cost of these efforts. GCS will contribute the remaining $3.7 million.
Superintendent Whitney Oakley noted that the topic of mental health services has come up for discussion often during her series of “Better Together” town halls.
“Through our community conversations, we’ve spoken a great deal about the need for increased mental health services for both students and staff, and recent tragedies in our community underscore how urgent that need truly is,” Oakley said in a press release. “This funding will allow us to further address the mental health needs and strengthen the resources in our schools to support students and staff.”
The 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey results presented in early January to the State Board of Education also underscored alarming mental health trends among students in North Carolina, including a rising percentage who have considered suicide, especially among high school girls, and growing feelings of loneliness and depression.
Education officials across the country have said that a number of stresses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including extended social isolation when classes were held remotely and family disruptions caused by severe illnesses or deaths, contributed to the problems.
Last October, using federal relief dollars, GCS launched mental health services at 46 schools to provide on-demand, school-based mental health services to students with parental consent. Nearly 1,000 students signed up within the first month. The district expanded those services to 46 additional schools last month and made services available to all staff.
GCS also announced in November it was using federal COVID-19 relief funds to provide free online mental health support to all teachers and staff who want it through E-Therapy, a telehealth service based in Arizona.
GCS was among six school districts — including the Davidson and Randolph school districts — that the N.C. Department of Public Instruction announced two weeks ago would benefit from an $11 million grant to expand mental health services. The grant announced Tuesday for just GCS is separate from that grant.
