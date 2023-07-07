GUILFORD COUNTY — The latest round of state grants for expanding internet broadband access includes powering up more people in Guilford County.
Across North Carolina, 25,825 households and 862 businesses in 33 counties will get high-speed internet through nearly $80 million in additional Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grants, the office of Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday.
The state will collaborate in Guilford County with N.C. Communications Advanced Services, a company associated with Lumos. The $1.2 million grant awarded is set to connect 274 households and 13 businesses in Guilford County.
The latest grant announcement adds to the more than $269 million awarded in 2022 to connect 117,405 households and businesses. The goal of the program is to expand high-speed internet service to unserved areas of the state.
With the latest round of grants the state has awarded all of the approximately $350 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding available for the internet broadband program.
The N.C. Department of Information Technology Broadband Infrastructure Office oversees the program, dubbed by the acronym GREAT grants.
