JAMESTOWN – Guilford Technical Community College will receive a $100,000 grant from a foundation that helps support workforce training efforts.
GTCC was one of 10 community colleges from across the nation selected as a first-time recipient of the grants from the Metallica Scholars Initiative, which was established in 2019 by the foundation All Within My Hands to provide direct support for career and technical education programs across the U.S.
GTCC will focus its efforts on its adult-education population to prepare them for jobs in aviation, manufacturing, transportation, and construction and trade, President Anthony Clarke said.
“This generous grant from All Within My Hands is going to improve the educational journey for so many GTCC students and help them fill critical positions that are vacant in our workforce,” he said.
The goal of the Metallica Scholars Initiative focuses on enhancing skills while providing services to students who want to enter a traditional trade or other applied learning program, Pete Delgrosso, executive director of All Within My Hands, said in a press release.
The All Within My Hands Foundation is a charity organization founded by the rock band Metallica in 2017 to fund a cross-section of national and local charities, according to the foundation’s website, and to “assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band for years, as well as encourage participation from fans and friends.”
