DAVIDSON COUNTY — A broadband internet service provider for homes and businesses in Davidson County is among those receiving state grant money to expand its broadband infrastructure.
The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office awarded $23.4 million in Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grants, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced.
One went to Yadkin Valley Telephone Membership Corp. for service by subsidiary Zirrus in Davidson County. Yadkin Valley/Zirrus also received grants for service in Alexander County, which is northeast of Hickory.
The grants are part of Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan to invest nearly $2 billion in federal and state funds to close the digital divide in North Carolina. The GREAT program provides matching grants to internet service providers and electric membership cooperatives that partner with individual counties to compete for funding to expand high-speed internet service to unserved areas of the state.
