HIGH POINT — The city has been awarded a $5 million state grant for a proposed stormwater improvement project that supporters tout as something that would be environmentally friendly “green” infrastructure.
The concept is to install trees and other types of vegetation, as well as permeable pavement, on part of W. Green Drive to capture and treat stormwater runoff in a way that limits the amount of pollutants that get into the collection system.
The goal would be to transform an eight-block stretch from S. Main Street to Taylor Avenue into a “green street.”
The Southwest Renewal Foundation of High Point is championing the project, which will help control stormwater more naturally at its source, reduce flooding and protect water quality, according to Executive Director Dorothy Darr.
In addition to the environmental benefits, she said the project will improve pedestrian and bicycle access while enhancing the area’s appearance.
“This is another ‘building block’ — one of 24 — which is now funded for making inner-city southwest High Point into a modern manufacturing/business park where people live and work,” Darr said.
The city applied for the grant through a program of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality called Local Assistance for Stormwater Infrastructure Improvements.
W. Green Drive is owned and maintained by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The project area traverses part of the showroom district and surrounding industrial areas.
Assistant City Manager Damon Dequenne said no aspects of the proposal have been officially designed by the city or submitted to the state for review.
“In short, the details of the project have yet to be determined,” he said. “The city will continue to be involved in assisting with the design and potential ongoing maintenance of the new infrastructure.”
The concept is to implement a series of “tree trenches” along both sides of the street, which will create a 10.8-acre stormwater drainage area.
The project is intended to complement another stormwater upgrade the city is planning on Jacobs Place, which intersects with W. Green Drive in a low-lying, flood-prone area.
