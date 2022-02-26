HIGH POINT — Johnathan Evans, 14, already wanted to pursue a career in aeronautical engineering.
The news last month that a company named Boom Supersonic intends to build a new generation of supersonic passenger jets at nearby Piedmont Triad International Airport gave that interest jet fuel.
“When I heard about Boom, I was actually excited,” Johnathan said. “It’s giving me another path and another drive to be in this academy to see what I can do.”
And a $45,500 grant that T. Wingate Andrews High School’s Aviation Academy recently received from the Federal Aviation Administration will make sure he and other students at the academy can be trained to better serve the needs of Boom and this region’s growing number of aeronautic companies, academy Director David Mayers said. The academy is constantly changing to supply skilled workers for companies such as HondaJet and Haeco, which also are at PTIA.
Boom Supersonic, a Denver, Colorado-based startup aircraft manufacturer, announced last month that it intends to create at least 1,760 jobs that will pay a minimum annual average wage of $68,792.
Students from the academy could join Boom Supersonic as early as 2026, the target for its facility to open.
“We were one that was very fortunate in that we got $45,500 which is exactly what we asked for,” Mayers said. “Basically that is going to outfit more toolboxes in this flex learning lab because what we want to do is give our students more hands-on (experience). We want to immerse them in the skills that they need in order to go on in the industry.”
The academy offers three pathways: aeronautical engineering, pilot and maintenance.
“If they want to be a pilot, they’ll learn how to maintain their own aircraft. These are the life skills you need as a pilot,” Mayers said. “If they want to be an engineer, they’re going to learn how to design their own aircraft. One project they have to do is build their own wing. So we’re talking about aerodynamics. We’re talking about lift and all the physics that is required for an airplane to fly. In addition, we’re going to put it in a wind tunnel and then they can see the aerodynamics of it. They can see whether it lifts or goes all over the place.”
Students are learning how to rivet and drill so they can build and repair engines, Mayers said.
“The design aspect of it is what we want to build on,” Mayers said. “These students in electrical class are learning how to solder. In our power plant class, they learn how to tear apart an engine.”
The academy has about 100 students overal, about 25 students per grade in a four-year program. After spending two years at Andrews, students split their time in their junior year between that campus and Guilford Technical Community College, which also has an aviation program. By their senior year, they’re going to be full-time students at GTCC.
“They’re either going to go through the aviation program for piloting or for maintenance, or they can go into a transfer program for engineering,” Mayers said. “We’ve had five students get accepted in N.C. State’s aeronautical engineering program in one year. Typically we get two students every year accepted into that program. And of course (North Carolina) A&T State University is a huge school for our students to go into the engineering program.”
The military is another option, said Mayers, who served in the Army’s helicopter force for 10 years before he started the aeronautics program at GTCC. Mayers’ background helped create customized training for HondaJet and other companies.
“If Boom Supersonic came in here today and said, ‘These are the skill sets we need our employees to have,’ we can change that within our program,” Mayers said. “We have the flexibility, the lab and equipment. If we needed to supply Boom Supersonic with a particular skill set, we could do that here on the high school level. I don’t think there are a lot of counties that could actually say that.”
Students interested in the maintenance path may want to take a mechanic helper position with Haeco, which focuses on heavy aircraft repair. Six students have received their credentials and are now working part time with Haeco, Mayers said.
“Haeco will pay, so basically it’s about a $13,000 scholarship,” Mayers said. “The more experience they have before they step on that aircraft, the sooner they’re going to get their certification. That’s what they’re able to do here.”
Omarion Johnson, 15, said the training he’s getting will help him achieve his path toward engineering. He also has a vision for how his career can help others.
“I have to make sure I build the plane right so it can be perfect and people who ride can be safe and sound,” Omarion said.
