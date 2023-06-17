HIGH POINT — The leader of a Triad solar-products company said Friday that he hopes to begin operations next month at a new facility in south High Point.
Smart Era Lighting Systems, or SELS, has been awarded a $100,000 state building reuse grant to help in the redevelopment of 1710 and 1720 King St.
Owner and founder Rafael Badilla said the company will use part of the space for assembly of its products, such as solar lighting, generators and charging stations.
“We’ll do some renovations and fix it to our needs,” he said. “Now, we contract most of our assembly work with third parties. We’re moving (that work) to High Point to be able to bring all those external contracts in-house.”
Badilla said the company’s customers include universities, municipalities and other types of government agencies, as well as businesses.
Through its High Point expansion, SELS is pledging to create 13 jobs and invest $821,141. The project will include office and warehouse functions, as well as assembly.
The City Council in May authorized a local match of up to $5,000 for the project.
Badilla said most of the new jobs will be high-tech assembly positions. He said the company’s manufacturing functions will remain in Winston-Salem.
SELS purchased the two High Point buildings, which are side-by-side and total about 21,400 square feet of building space on a 1-acre parcel off W. Market Center Drive, in March for $550,000.
The buildings had been vacant for about 15 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.