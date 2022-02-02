HIGH POINT — The western campus of the North Carolina Governor’s School will move to Winston-Salem this summer from High Point, the N.C. Department of Public Instruction announced Wednesday.
The western campus of the four-week summer educational program for gifted high school juniors and seniors had been at High Point University for the past three years. Before that, it has been at Salem College in Winston-Salem, where the Governor’s School began in 1963.
The move to Winston-Salem State University will be the first time a Governor’s School campus has been at one of the state’s public universities. The eastern campus first was created in 1978 at St. Andrews Presbyterian College in Laurinburg, and it moved to Meredith College in Raleigh in 2000.
Governor’s School West is expected to enroll about 350 students and will begin in mid-June.
