HIGH POINT — Gov. Roy Cooper offered a reminder Monday that support for the High Point Market remains a bipartisan issue in a state government political arena where negotiations regularly descend into political gridlock.
The second-term Democratic governor visited the Market to reiterate his support for the largest single economic event in the state. Cooper’s visit coincided with the fall installment of the world’s largest home furnishings trade show, which concludes Wednesday afternoon.
“There’s nothing like it in the world,” Cooper said of a medium-sized city hosting the biggest wholesale trade exhibition for a global industry.
Before making public remarks, Cooper toured the Century Furniture showroom with company officials and representatives of the High Point Market Authority, the group that organizes the spring and fall trade shows. As he spoke in the second-floor showroom of the 200 Steele building, buyers of Century Furniture products browsed exhibits and traversed the hallways.
Cooper said he’s confident state money for the Market will emerge when he and Republican leaders of the N.C. General Assembly complete a state budget proposal. Cooper was joined at Century Furniture by state and local leaders of both parties, including state Sen. Dave Craven, R-Randolph, whose district covers parts of High Point.
For the past several budget cycles the High Point Market Authority has received $3 million in state revenue, which has been spent on transportation services to bring marketgoers to and from the downtown showroom district and for promotion and marketing of the trade show. State funding for the Market has remained a bipartisan issue dating back to the first appropriations more than a decade ago.
Cooper sounded optimistic that he and legislative leaders will hammer out a budget compromise, perhaps in a matter of weeks. Last budget cycle, Cooper and GOP legislators couldn’t come to an agreement on an overall proposal, leading to funding of state agencies and responsibilities through stopgap measures.
Cooper, who was introduced before his remarks by Mayor Jay Wagner, said other U.S. cities dating back decades have tried to wrestle the Market from High Point without success. The more than century-long duration of the trade show here reflects the legacy of the home furnishings industry in North Carolina and the hospitality of the people of High Point, he said.
“We are here to celebrate this Market,” he said.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
