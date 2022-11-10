GUILFORD COUNTY — Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Tonia Cutchin on Thursday to serve as a new Guilford County Superior Court judge.
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 8:04 pm
GUILFORD COUNTY — Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Tonia Cutchin on Thursday to serve as a new Guilford County Superior Court judge.
Cutchin, who has been a Guilford County District Court judge, will succeed Susan Bray, who recently retired.
Previously, Cutchin was a public defender and a lawyer at the law firm Capote & Associates. She also has worked as an assistant professor at Colorado Technical University and as adjunct faculty at Claremont Lincoln University and John Wesley University.
She received bachelor of business administration and master of business administration degrees from N.C. Central University, where she also earned her law degree.
