GUILFORD COUNTY — Gov. Roy Cooper has commuted the life sentence of a Greensboro woman who was found responsible for the deaths of four people in a fire at an apartment complex in Greensboro 20 years ago.

Janet Danahey, now 44 years old, was convicted of first-degree murder in the fire that she said she set as a prank at the Campus Walk apartments near the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Danahey said that she set the fire in February 2002 outside the apartment of her ex-boyfriend without meaning for the fire to spread.

