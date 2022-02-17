TRIAD — Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday called for an end to COVID-19 mask mandates by local governments and school systems, citing recent steep declines in metrics nearly two years after the coronavirus pandemic first took hold in North Carolina communities during March 2020.
“We are taking a positive step on mask requirements to help us move safely toward a more normal day-to-day life,” Cooper said during his latest COVID-19 briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh.
Prior to the governor’s briefing on Thursday afternoon, the Guilford County Board of Education had already planned on discussing its mask mandate during a work session at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at the school system central office at 712 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
The school board upheld maintaining the mask mandate during its meeting Feb. 8 on a 6-3 vote. State law requires that school boards that have a mask mandate vote on the policy at least once a month.
The Guilford County Board of Education has maintained a mask mandate for students, teachers, staff and visitors since elementary schools returned to in-person classroom instruction in the fall of 2020 and higher grades returned in early 2021.
Cooper said some mask requirements, including for health care and long-term care facilities and transportation settings such as commercial aircraft, will remain in place because of federal guidelines and public health protection.
He said it should be up to the private sector to determine what’s best for mask policies in businesses.
"People and businesses should continue to make the best decisions for themselves, their employees and customers," Cooper said.
State Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kensley said some people will choose to continue to wear masks because of their own health conditions or lingering worries about higher-risk situations.
“There will be times when you will see me wear a mask, such as at a crowded indoor setting,” he said.
Cooper and Kensley continued the long-promoted refrain that vaccinations – and now, booster shots – remain the best route to countering the pandemic threat. As of Thursday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reports that 71 percent of the adult population in North Carolina is fully vaccinated, with another 4 percent of adults partially vaccinated.
Cooper and Kensley said COVID-19 metrics are headed in the right direction after the omicron spike that began at the outset of winter and began to ease this month. One example is COVID-19 hospitalizations, which have dropped from a peak of more than 4,000 to about 2,700 on Thursday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reports.
"Now, just about as fast as the numbers peaked, now they're falling," Cooper said.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.