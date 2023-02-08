HPTNWS-02-08-23 SCHOOL BOARD.jpg

Michael Logan, the GOP’s preferred candidate for the vacant District 3 school board seat, watches Tuesday as the board votes 5-2 against his appointment.

 SPECIAL | IVAN SAUL CUTLER

GUILFORD COUNTY — If the Democratic majority on the Guilford County Board of Education keeps voting down the Republican Party’s preferred candidate for a vacant board seat, Republicans in the General Assembly will force the issue, the party’s Guilford County chairman warned Tuesday night.

Speaking shortly before the board’s vote on filling the District 3 seat, Guilford County GOP Chairman David Gleeson told the board members that state Rep. John Hardister, R-Guilford, who is part of the House leadership, is prepared to introduce legislation to change the ambiguous language that the board has relied on to reject Michael Logan. Tuesday’s 5-2 vote against Logan was the third time Logan garnered no Democratic votes.

