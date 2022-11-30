GUILFORD COUNTY — A longtime educator in Guilford County Schools has been named a new member of the Guilford County Board of Education.
The leadership of the Guilford County Republican Party on Monday night selected Michael Logan to serve in District 3, which covers parts of Greensboro and northwest Guilford County. Logan will serve out the two-year unexpired term of Pat Tillman, who won a seat on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners in the Nov. 8 general election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.