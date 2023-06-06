HIGH POINT — You know what they say about good friends being like four-leaf clovers: They’re hard to find and lucky to have.
For the past 25 years, High Pointers have been lucky to have Good Friends of High Point — a nonprofit organization that’s raised more than $1 million for individuals in need — but now the Good Friends board has decided to end its quarter-century of philanthropy. The board recently sent supporters a card announcing the decision.
“We’ve reached our goals,” said Katherine Covington, co-founder of Good Friends of High Point. “We had set a goal of raising a million dollars, which we surpassed, and we wanted to hit a hallmark year of 25 years, which we’ve also reached.”
To raise money, Good Friends hosted an annual fundraising luncheon during the Christmas season. Hundreds of women — and, eventually, a few men — came to the lunch, which typically featured entertainment and a few compelling testimonies of people who had received emergency assistance from Good Friends. At the end of the luncheon, a team of Santas would go from table to table, collecting donations from the guests.
In turn, Good Friends worked with several partner agencies — West End Ministries, Helping Hands, The Salvation Army, Community Clinic of High Point and Ward Street Community Resources — to provide financial assistance for families and individuals in crisis situations. The funds might be used to help pay rent, buy prescription medicine, restore a family’s heat in the winter, fix a busted water heater, or provide a bed for a child who sleeps on the floor.
The unique aspect of Good Friends — in addition to not having any salaried employees — was that the funds were not restricted, as is often the case with grants.
“Good Friends could do things with their funds that couldn’t be done with restricted grants,” said board member Barbara Frye. “They had the capability of helping somebody through an emergency to help them get back on their feet.”
Carol Young, another longtime board member, pointed out that the assistance was awarded on an as-needed basis for individuals in crisis.
“It’s a one-time thing, not something we do continually,” she said. “We like to say it’s not a handout, it’s a hand up.”
Oftentimes, Young added, individuals who were helped by Good Friends in the past attended the luncheon to pay it forward and make their own donations to the cause.
Covington and former High Pointer Peggy Horsley co-founded Good Friends of High Point in 1997, after being involved with a similar organization in Charlotte.
“I attended the luncheons,” Covington said, “and I was so moved and empowered by the purpose of Good Friends there that when I moved to High Point, I felt it would be a great idea to start one here.”
Covington expressed gratitude to her board members, many of whom have served on the board almost since the organization’s inception; to the partner agencies for being good stewards of the Good Friends money; and to the countless donors who have supported the organization.
“This is a bittersweet time,” she said. “I’ll miss seeing the people that return to the luncheon year after year — and the new faces that seem to come year after year — but I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.