Santas move through the crowd to collect financial gifts at the 2018 Good Friends of High Point luncheon at the High Point Country Club. After 25 years, the annual Good Friends luncheons have come to an end.

HIGH POINT — You know what they say about good friends being like four-leaf clovers: They’re hard to find and lucky to have.

For the past 25 years, High Pointers have been lucky to have Good Friends of High Point — a nonprofit organization that’s raised more than $1 million for individuals in need — but now the Good Friends board has decided to end its quarter-century of philanthropy. The board recently sent supporters a card announcing the decision.

