HIGH POINT — For the first time in two years, organizers of the High Point Market say they have reason for optimism about the return of international guests to the world’s largest home furnishings trade show.
Preregistration for international guests is up 38% compared to last fall’s trade show, High Point Market Authority President Tom Conley said. The rebound in foreign interest is driving an overall 4% rise in preregistration for this spring compared to last fall.
“The numbers are up, and we’re very pleased,” Conley told The High Point Enterprise.
Until the coronavirus pandemic, foreign guest attendance at Market represented about 10% of the total turnout for a trade show of 75,000 to 80,000 marketgoers. But the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 caused international attendance to nosedive to virtually nothing, and COVID-19 travel restrictions limited global guests through last fall’s Market.
Heading into the spring Market’s kickoff this Saturday, overseas attendance finally appears poised for a comeback. Much of the increase in international attendance will come from Canada, Conley said.
The Canadian-owned home furnishings showroom 220 Elm is expecting its best Market attendance in two years, Chief Operating Officer Heinz Kattenfeld said.
One of the major Canadian-based furniture manufacturers, Palliser, reports that confirmed appointments from Canadian customers for the spring trade show are running about triple the level of last fall’s Market, Kattenfeld said.
“Those are people who have said, ‘We’ll be there, we’ll see you in High Point,’” Kattenfeld said. “Our showrooms at 220 Elm have a lot of appointments lined up. So everyone is in a pretty good mood right now.”
Conley said that, given the world’s most pressing geopolitical crisis, home furnishings businesses from one area of the globe won’t be returning to normal.
Conley said no attendance at the spring Market is expected from Russia because of U.S. trade sanctions, or from Ukraine because of the disruption of the war from the Russian invasion.
“We had an agent for recruiting in Russia pre-COVID,” Conley said. “He was a great guy recruiting in Russia and Ukraine and some of the former Soviet Union. But all of that is shut down for now.”
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.