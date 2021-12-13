HIGH POINT — Ray Gibbs said Monday that he plans to retire as president of Forward High Point after leading the downtown development agency since its inception in 2016.
Gibbs informed his bosses that he intends his last day to be Jan. 31.
“This decision has come after a lot of thought, soul searching and discussions with my family,” he wrote in a letter to the Forward High Point executive committee on Nov. 4. “After some health issues that slowed me down this past year, my family and doctors have convinced me, after 40 years of full-time development management, it was time to slow down and take better care of myself.”
Gibbs was selected after a nationwide search for an experienced downtown development director.
He was chosen based in part on his successful stint as president of Downtown Greensboro Inc. from 1999 to 2007, a period that saw about $250 million in new investment in its center city.
In High Point, he was charged with bringing more activity, jobs, offices, restaurants, housing and people to downtown throughout the year.
During his tenure, he helped lead the effort to develop Truist Point stadium, identifying a site and assembling the land for the venue that’s home to the High Point Rockers baseball team.
He also worked with the city to create development sites around the stadium, where more than $200 million in new investment is either completed, under construction or planned.
