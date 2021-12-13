HIGH POINT — Ray Gibbs said Monday that he plans to retire as president of Forward High Point after leading the downtown development agency since its inception in 2016.
Gibbs has informed his bosses that he intends for his last day to be Jan. 31.
“This decision has come after a lot of thought, soul searching and discussions with my family,” he wrote in a letter to the Forward High Point executive committee on Nov. 4. “After some health issues that slowed me down this past year, my family and doctors have convinced me, after 40 years of full-time development management, it was time to slow down and take better care of myself.”
Gibbs was selected after a nationwide search for an experienced downtown development director.
He was chosen based, in part, on his successful stint as president of Downtown Greensboro Inc. from 1999 to 2007, a period that saw about $250 million in new investment in its center city.
In High Point, he was charged with bringing more activity, jobs, offices, restaurants, housing and people downtown throughout the year, outside of High Point Market.
During his tenure, he helped lead the effort to develop Truist Point stadium, identifying a site and assembling the land for the venue that’s home to the High Point Rockers baseball team.
He also worked with the city to create development sites around the stadium, where more than $200 million in new investment is either completed, under construction or planned.
“He was tasked with an awful lot and he did a good job with all of it,” said Bill Bencini, chairman of Forward High Point. “We’re going to miss him.”
Gibbs’ first downtown revitalization project involved working on the development of the waterfront in Manteo on the Outer Banks while attending N.C. State University in 1980.
Before his work in Greensboro, he led downtown revitalization for the city of Smithfield, east of Raleigh.
In addition, Gibbs is a professional landscape architect who has worked in private practice.
In an interview, he recalled that when he started here in September 2016, city leaders were trying to bring professional baseball to downtown High Point but did not have a site for a stadium, let alone a team.
He said he thought that the sites under consideration were too small. He shifted the focus to the former High Point Enterprise property that was for sale, and he helped assemble this and several surrounding parcels for a total of about 10 acres.
“I think that bigger site allowed us a place to concentrate all of the efforts right there to meet the city’s initial goals for restaurants and offices and the other growth that’s come along,” Gibbs said.
Since then, the Congdon Yards project has been developed in the area, along with investments by Peters Development and others.
Gibbs said he has tried to broaden the scope of downtown beyond the stadium.
“The biggest thing I’ve tried to get through to everyone is that downtown development is not just about the big events and projects,” he said. “It’s the smaller things that truly create a quality of life.”
Some of Forward High Point’s other major projects include trying to redevelop the Showplace West property, a long-vacant former office building at S. Main Street and High Avenue.
The property is under contract to a potential buyer, but Gibbs said a lot of work remains to be done, including trying to get it listed on the National Register of Historic Places so that it’s eligible for tax credit financing.
Forward High Point gets most of its funding from the city — typically $250,000 a year — but it’s an independent nonprofit operated by its own board.
“We changed the bylaws (governing board membership) to be more inclusive of every corner of the community,” Bencini said. “Most of our board seats are made up, really, of constituent organizations that we think are important to our mission.”
He said the board plans to form a search committee for Gibbs’ replacement, and he expects city staff to assist in the process.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.