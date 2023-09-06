HPTNWS-09-07-23 SCHOOLS.jpg

Superintendent Whitney Oakley, right, and Chief Performance Officer Sonya Stephens review highlights of Guilford County Schools’ performance on 2022-23 testing and accountability measures.

 SPECIAL | IVAN SAUL CUTLER

GUILFORD COUNTY — The academic performance of students in the Guilford County Schools still has not entirely recovered from the damage related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it showed gains in the 2022-23 school year, and fewer GCS schools qualified as low-performing.

The N.C. Department of Public Instruction released Wednesday its 2022-23 report on school accountability grades and student test results, the second full year’s results since the pandemic hit the state and prompted schools to end in-person instruction in early 2020.