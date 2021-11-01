GUILFORD COUNTY – In an effort to help students catch up during the ongoing pandemic, Guilford County Schools is launching revamped learning hubs at 15 high schools throughout the district.
The learning hubs are made possible through an $800,000 grant from the Walton Family Foundation and the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation. GCS was one of only six nationwide recipients of the grant through an invitation-only, nationwide competition.
GCS Superintendent Sharon Contreras noted the district saw success with learning hubs during the 2020-2021 school year.
“Following two disrupted school years, these learning hubs are an opportunity for students who have fallen behind to accelerate their learning in an individualized setting outside of traditional school hours with certified teachers,” Contreras said.
Students were selected for this opportunity based on risk factors for not graduating including multiple course failures, not passing End of Course tests, learning English and having disabilities. Students who reach 80% of their individual attendance goal will be eligible for a $200 stipend.
Learning hubs will primarily take place after school from 4:30-6 p.m. with options for weekends and transportation will be provided.
As of Oct. 25, nearly 1,900 students had signed up for learning hubs.
The Center on Reinventing Public Education and TNTP (formerly known as The New Teacher Project) are stewards and technical assistance partners for the learning hubs.
