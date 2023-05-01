HIGH POINT — A community meeting in Colfax this week will offer the public more information about a proposed new K-8 school planned for southwestern Guilford County, Guilford County Schools announced Monday.
The scheduling of the meeting comes after members of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners scolded Superintendent Whitney Oakley last week over the school system’s handling of information about the proposed Katherine G. Johnson School, which is expected to be a STEM school and was named in honor of NASA mathematician Katherine G. Johnson.
The meeting will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday in the multipurpose room at Colfax Elementary.
GCS has asked High Point to annex the 30-acre site at the southwest corner of S. Bunker Hill Road and Boylston Road that is its preferred site for the school and rezone it for institutional use. Public hearings are set for May 23 before the High Point Planning and Zoning Commission and June 20 before the High Point City Council.
GCS invited residents living near the proposed site to a meeting April 18 about the school. That meeting was required by High Point’s annexation rules, but it was not included in GCS’s weekly listing of events and meetings, and a number of area residents who attended the meeting complained that they couldn’t get answers to their questions, including ones about traffic safety and how the site was picked. Three vented their frustration at the next county commissioners’ meeting.
The following week, Oakley and her staff provided a detailed explanation to the Joint Capital/Facilities Planning Committee, composed of county commissioners and school board members, of where the school system stands with the planning for the project. The presentation prompted board of commissioners Chairman Skip Alston to say that similar information should have been available at the April 18 meeting.
