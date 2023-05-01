HIGH POINT — A community meeting in Colfax this week will offer the public more information about a proposed new K-8 school planned for southwestern Guilford County, Guilford County Schools announced Monday.

The scheduling of the meeting comes after members of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners scolded Superintendent Whitney Oakley last week over the school system’s handling of information about the proposed Katherine G. Johnson School, which is expected to be a STEM school and was named in honor of NASA mathematician Katherine G. Johnson.

