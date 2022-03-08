GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Education continued a new policy of making masks optional amid the coronavirus pandemic during its meeting Tuesday night.
The board first dropped its mask mandate during a specially called meeting last month. State law requires school boards in North Carolina to vote at least once a month on their mask policies.
The vote to keep masks optional was 8-1 Tuesday evening, with school board member T. Dianne Bellamy Small casting the lone dissenting vote. Small was also the only no vote when the board voted in February to do away with the mask mandate on Guilford County Schools grounds effective immediately.
Until last month, a majority of the board had voted to make masks mandatory since the first students returned to classrooms in the fall of 2020. But the board reversed course after a marked recent improvement in COVID-19 metrics.
In another matter, the board approved its N.C. General Assembly issues agenda. The board’s 2022 state legislative agenda includes:
• Fully funding what’s known as the Leandro plan to fulfill the state constitutional commitment to provide a sound, basic education for all North Carolina children.
• Maximize the percentage of N.C. Education Lottery revenues allocated to public schools.
• Increase teacher and principal pay to the national average.
• Offer financial incentives to recruit and retain employees in difficult-to-fill positions.
• Pay school bus drivers competitively to recruit and retain qualified drivers.
• Support comprehensive school safety and security measures.
• Restrict armed personnel on school campuses to sworn law enforcement officers.
• Encourage the state to support the use of electric school buses.
The board also is proposing renaming a pair of schools in Greensboro for the late Guilford County Commissioner Carolyn Coleman, who died in January, and the four North Carolina A&T students who staged a sit-in against segregation at a Greensboro Woolworth’s Feb. 1, 1960, sparking a movement across the South.
Under the proposal, The Middle College at Bennett, an all-female high school located on the campus of Bennett College, would be renamed as the Carolyn Q. Coleman Middle College at Bennett. Coleman, who died at the age of 79, was a longtime commissioner from Pleasant Garden and a lifelong social justice advocate.
The Middle College at N.C. A&T, an all-male high school on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University, would be renamed as the A&T Four Middle College, referring to sit-in pioneers Ezell Blair, Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil and David Richmond.
The public can comment on the proposed names for a 30-day period ending April 7. The nominations will be brought back before the board at its April 12 meeting. To share feedback, send an email to boardclerk@gcsnc.com.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.